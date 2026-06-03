ICYMI: Kamala Harris’ former National Security Advisor on the future of the US-Israel Relationship

This week, we sat down with Phil Gordon, a former National Security Adviser to Kamala Harris and one of the Democratic Party’s leading foreign policy voices to talk about the dramatic shifts in American foreign policy under Trump - from Gaza and Iran to growing tensions with allies and deep debates within the Democratic party itself.

First, we talked about Trump’s nomination of Bill Pulte to serve as the Director of National Intelligence, and the message that sends about Trump’s commitment to our National Security.

On Iran, Phil helped us understand where negotiations stand today, and shared his insight on how the war has made the problem bigger and worse - and now makes finding the solution and making a diplomatic deal much harder.

We discussed the role Gaza may have played in the 2024 elections, and Phil shared his thoughts on Senator Chris Van Hollen’s New York Times op-ed, and the future of the Democratic party’s approach to the Middle East and the US relationship with Israel.

We also talked about the fundamental shift in the US approach to our relationship to Israel, how we must commit to creating a Palestinian state, and that you can be pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian at the same time.