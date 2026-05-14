[Originally shared on Substack on April 29, 2026] Listen in on Jeremy and Ilan's sharp conversation with former US negotiator Wendy Sherman – who hasn’t just worked on Iran policy, but negotiated it, face-to-face, with the people on the other side.
ICYMI: Iran Deal Chief Negotiator Wendy Sherman on the War She Tried to Prevent
[Originally shared on Substack on April 29, 2026]…
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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