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ICYMI: Iran Deal Chief Negotiator Wendy Sherman on the War She Tried to Prevent
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ICYMI: Iran Deal Chief Negotiator Wendy Sherman on the War She Tried to Prevent

[Originally shared on Substack on April 29, 2026]…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

[Originally shared on Substack on April 29, 2026] Listen in on Jeremy and Ilan's sharp conversation with former US negotiator Wendy Sherman – who hasn’t just worked on Iran policy, but negotiated it, face-to-face, with the people on the other side.

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