ICYMI: Iran Deal Chief Negotiator Wendy Sherman on the War She Tried to Prevent

We just wrapped up a sharp conversation with former US negotiator Wendy Sherman – who hasn’t just worked on Iran policy, but negotiated it, face-to-face, with the people on the other side.

With a fragile ceasefire in place and big questions hanging over diplomacy vs. force in the Middle East, we went straight into it:

How Trump got us here – and what the last few weeks of this ceasefire actually tell us about the limits of war, deterrence and diplomacy.

What policymakers misunderstand about the regime (and why we must recognize that negotiating with regime leaders is a necessity and that the regime has committed heinous crimes against its own people).

Evolving views on Israel’s actions in the American Jewish community, including Wendy’s personal evolution to call the actions of the Israeli government in Gaza a genocide.

After she signed off, we stuck around to unpack a few things ourselves. Worth your time.