Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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ICYMI: Iran Deal Chief Negotiator Wendy Sherman on the War She Tried to Prevent

Jeremy Ben-Ami and Ilan Goldenberg
Apr 29, 2026

We just wrapped up a sharp conversation with former US negotiator Wendy Sherman – who hasn’t just worked on Iran policy, but negotiated it, face-to-face, with the people on the other side.

With a fragile ceasefire in place and big questions hanging over diplomacy vs. force in the Middle East, we went straight into it:

  • How Trump got us here – and what the last few weeks of this ceasefire actually tell us about the limits of war, deterrence and diplomacy.

  • What policymakers misunderstand about the regime (and why we must recognize that negotiating with regime leaders is a necessity and that the regime has committed heinous crimes against its own people).

  • Evolving views on Israel’s actions in the American Jewish community, including Wendy’s personal evolution to call the actions of the Israeli government in Gaza a genocide.

After she signed off, we stuck around to unpack a few things ourselves. Worth your time.

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