ICYMI: Inside J Street’s 2026 Strategy with Hannah Morris & Tali DeGroot

Today, I was joined by J Street’s own Hannah Morris, Vice President of Government Affairs, and Tali DeGroot, Vice President of Political and Digital Strategy, for a conversation about where this political moment is heading – and how J Street is preparing for 2026.

We zeroed in on the terrain we’re navigating right now: Democratic primaries, the upcoming midterm elections, the legislative battles underway in DC and how J Street is positioning itself to win concrete outcomes in 2026.

In a wide-ranging conversation, we explored:

Where Democrats are on Israel-Palestine right now . We looked at whether there is a new baseline inside the Party, and what it looks like in practice – including through case studies of races from around the country where our issues are playing an important role in primaries and voters are showing us what actually resonates.

Policy fights on the Hill. Hannah walked through where arms sales and conditioning debates actually stand, the West Bank Violence Prevention Act and how sanctioning violent settlers has rapidly become the Democratic baseline.

Republicans, Trump and a changing right. We talked frankly about the Trump Administration’s role in getting the ceasefire deal – and the current stall on moving into Phase 2. We also discussed how Republicans are increasingly breaking with the Israeli government from an “America First” angle.

There’s a lot more in the full conversation, and I think this was one of our most clarifying strategy discussions yet. I hope you’ll watch the recording and share it with anyone trying to understand where these debates are actually heading.

