ICYMI: How Do We Redefine the US-Israel Partnership?

We just wrapped up Word on the Street Live – on J Street’s 18th birthday, no less – for a fast-paced conversation on the forces shaping US policy and the future of the Middle East.

Here’s a look at what we covered:

Senate showdown: High-stakes votes on weapons transfers to Israel are happening tonight.

Security assistance reset: Our bottom line is that we support Israel’s security and believe it’s time to end unconditional U.S. taxpayer subsidies.

AIPAC and the Jewish vote: A new J Street-commissioned poll reveals growing discomfort with AIPAC’s role in elections among the American Jewish community.

Iran and the region: A fragile Iran-US ceasefire, rising pressure in the Strait of Hormuz and rare direct talks between Lebanon and Israel signal a volatile but pivotal moment.

Six months after the Gaza ceasefire: Stalled progress, dire humanitarian assessments, and the urgent need for accountability and diplomacy underscore the challenges ahead.

Thanks for joining us for this conversation. And don’t miss next week’s Word on the Street Live at a special time – Thursday, April 23 at 4pm Eastern with Senator Chris Murphy.