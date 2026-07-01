Recorded on June 24, 2026 | Ilan sat down with Iran experts Nate Swanson and Ari Tabatabai to unpack one of the most remarkable foreign policy reversals in recent memory.
ICYMI: Hawks got their war. Now what?
Recorded on June 24, 2026 | Ilan sat down with Ir…
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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