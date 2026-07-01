Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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ICYMI: Hawks got their war. Now what?
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ICYMI: Hawks got their war. Now what?

Recorded on June 24, 2026 | Ilan sat down with Ir…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

Recorded on June 24, 2026 | Ilan sat down with Iran experts Nate Swanson and Ari Tabatabai to unpack one of the most remarkable foreign policy reversals in recent memory.

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