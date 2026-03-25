Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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ICYMI: Former Nuclear Negotiator & Pentagon War Planner Weighs in on War with Iran

Ariane Tabatabai on who’s really making decisions in Washington right now
Ilan Goldenberg
Mar 25, 2026

I just hopped off an interview with Ariane Tabatabai – who worked on the Iran team at the Pentagon and was part of the negotiations on getting back into the JCPOA at the State Department – about the war, the status of negotiations, and the big picture consequences taking shape in the region and at home.

We talked about:

  • Where the war actually stands right now – and why for Iran, “winning” may simply mean surviving and creating enough chaos to put other countries in a constant dilemma.

  • The status of US-Iran diplomacy and the bigger question: Is there a strategy here, or is the Trump Administration so focused on strikes and assassinations that it’s losing sight of the political and domestic costs of this war?

  • Why Trump’s talk of regime change is almost certainly wrong, and why this may just be a game of musical chairs where hardliners replace hardliners.

  • And finally, how this war could end – maybe quickly, but not necessarily well, potentially strengthening the regime’s desire for a nuclear weapon, while tightening internal repression at home.

This is one of those moments where lots of different storylines – the war, diplomacy, domestic politics, and US decision-making – are all colliding. Ari helped connect those dots in a way that I think will give you a much clearer sense of where this might be headed.

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