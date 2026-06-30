Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Word on the Street
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ICYMI: Did Gaza Cost Democrats the Election?
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ICYMI: Did Gaza Cost Democrats the Election?

Recorded on May 27, 2026 | A conversation on the …
Jeremy Ben-Ami

Recorded on May 27, 2026 | A conversation on the 2024 election, the latest on Iran negotiations, Amb. Leiter’s comments about J Street and the state of Israeli politics.

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