Recorded on May 27, 2026 | A conversation on the 2024 election, the latest on Iran negotiations, Amb. Leiter’s comments about J Street and the state of Israeli politics.
ICYMI: Did Gaza Cost Democrats the Election?
Recorded on May 27, 2026 | A conversation on the …
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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