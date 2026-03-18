Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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ICYMI: Daniel Biss on Why this Victory Belongs to J Street

Fresh off his primary win last night in IL-09, the Evanston mayor weighs in on big money in politics, and our political team breaks down AIPAC’s reckless strategy
Jeremy Ben-Ami and Ilan Goldenberg
Mar 18, 2026

After a back-and-forth about the latest with Iran, we sat down with Daniel Biss, Evanston mayor and newly victorious Democratic nominee for Illinois’ 9th Congressional District. Fresh off a hard-fought primary, Biss is ready to talk about the lessons from the race and what comes next for his campaign.

A snapshot into what the conversation covered:

  • Taking on AIPAC – and winning. Biss took us to the ground level of a race saturated by a relentless flood of AIPAC-backed spending, where voters were bombarded with ads but didn’t buy what AIPAC was selling.

  • Stepping into a defining moment. Biss spoke about taking on responsibility for these issues in Congress at a pivotal time in Jewish history, and why his campaign can serve as a beacon for Democrats who feel torn between their values and AIPAC’s political pressure.

  • The bigger picture. Lexi Goldwyn from our political team joined to break down how AIPAC operates versus J Street, the role of dark money and shell PACs, and what the results in Illinois tell us about power, influence and the future of Democratic politics.

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