Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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ICYMI: Can DC Finally Treat Palestinians as Partners?
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ICYMI: Can DC Finally Treat Palestinians as Partners?

[Originally recorded on May 6, 2026] Hady Amr on …
Jeremy Ben-Ami

[Originally recorded on May 6, 2026] Hady Amr on how to get Democrats and Republicans to stop treating Palestinians as an afterthought.

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