[Originally recorded on May 6, 2026] Hady Amr on how to get Democrats and Republicans to stop treating Palestinians as an afterthought.
ICYMI: Can DC Finally Treat Palestinians as Partners?
[Originally recorded on May 6, 2026] Hady Amr on …
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Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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