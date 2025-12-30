ICYMI: Breaking down the Trump-Netanyahu meeting

Today on Word on the Street Live, Ilan and I dug into yesterday’s Trump-Netanyahu visit, what our takeaways were, and what the latest updates mean for the future of Gaza, the West Bank, and more.

In our conversation, we dove deeper into:

The differences between the public appearance - Trump and Bibi praising one another - and the reporting of the tensions in the meeting itself around Israel’s annexation of the West Bank and relationships with other leaders in the Middle East.

The current dynamics between leadership in the Middle East, and the potential for yet another conflict in Iran, just six months after the 12 day war

The future of the Gaza ceasefire - is the arrow pointing in the right direction? Where do we stand, and will there be further movement in January?

Upcoming elections in 2026, in both Israel and the United States, and what those possibilities of change in leadership and governance could mean for the future of all of these questions.

Be sure to tune in and give the conversation a listen. Wishing you and yours a peaceful start to 2026 - we’re looking forward to continue to work together towards a pro-Israel, pro-peace, and pro-democracy future we can all be proud of.

