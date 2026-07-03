[Recorded on July 1, 2026] Listen in on an incredible Word on the Street Live with Brad Lander days after his decisive Democratic primary victory in NY-10 to discuss what the campaign’s implications are for the future of the Democratic Party, the American Jewish community and the increasingly difficult conversation over Israel and Palestine.
ICYMI: Brad Lander on Healing the Divide over Israel and Palestine
[Recorded on July 1, 2026] Listen in on an incred…
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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