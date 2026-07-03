Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Word on the Street
Word on the Street Live
ICYMI: Brad Lander on Healing the Divide over Israel and Palestine
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ICYMI: Brad Lander on Healing the Divide over Israel and Palestine

[Recorded on July 1, 2026] Listen in on an incred…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

[Recorded on July 1, 2026] Listen in on an incredible Word on the Street Live with Brad Lander days after his decisive Democratic primary victory in NY-10 to discuss what the campaign’s implications are for the future of the Democratic Party, the American Jewish community and the increasingly difficult conversation over Israel and Palestine.

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