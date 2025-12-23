ICYMI: Ben Cohen of Ben & Jerry’s on How Ice Cream Meets Activism

Today on Word on the Street Live, I sat down with Ben Cohen – activist, philanthropist and co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s – for a conversation about ice cream, activism and the ways personal values can guide public action.

Over a pint, we explored:

How Ben’s Jewish upbringing shaped his commitment to justice in Israel and Palestine, the origins of Ben & Jerry’s and its deeply rooted social mission championing progressive causes.

The corporate challenges post-Unilever sale, including the decision to stop selling in West Bank settlements and the ongoing Free Ben & Jerry’s campaign.

Ben’s broader activism launching the Up in Arms campaign to challenge Pentagon spending and redirect resources toward education, healthcare and childcare.

The conversation reminded us that activism, as hard as it can be, can and should also be joyful. Ben’s work is a vivid example of how we can push for meaningful change while staying true to our values. I hope you take that away, too.

A quick note: Next week, Ilan Goldenberg and I will discuss Netanyahu and Trump’s meeting at Mar-a-Lago. This won’t be at our standard 4pm Eastern on Wednesday, so look out for the alert Monday or Tuesday to watch live or catch the recap. We’re back to regularly scheduled programming on Wednesday, January 7! Happy holidays!

