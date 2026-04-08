ICYMI: Are You a Zionist? A Conversation Across the Divide

I sat down with Arielle Angel, editor-in-chief of Jewish Currents, and Alana Zeitchik, executive director of the Narrow Bridge Project, for an honest and deeply personal conversation about Zionism, identity and what it all means for Jewish peoplehood today.

Arielle, born in a progressive Zionist household in Miami, came to the discussion from an anti-Zionist perspective. Alana, daughter of an Israeli-Yemeni mother and a New Yorker father, joins from a progressive Zionist and humanist lens.

The goal was to show that even our toughest disagreements can be explored with respect and curiosity. I hope that comes through to you, too.

Here’s a quick look at the questions discussed:

Should Zionism be used as a litmus test? How the term has become a loyalty test for some and a morality test for others.

What does Zionism mean today? A candid exchange on competing definitions and visions for the future.

Can we stay one people? A conversation about disagreement, dialogue and the future of Jewish peoplehood.

Give it a watch for the tension and unexpected moments of connection.