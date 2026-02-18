ICYMI: Are We On the Brink?

Today on Word on the Street Live, Jeremy, our colleague Hannah Morris and I tried to make sense of a moment that really does feel like it’s edging toward a series of big decisions.

Jeremy joined from Jerusalem in the middle of one of J Street’s many congressional delegations to the region and offered a view from the ground. Hannah, our Vice President of Public Affairs, shed light on how the realities thousands of miles away are landing on the Hill.

Here’s a quick snapshot of what we covered:

On Iran, a decision point or familiar brinkmanship? We unpacked the latest reporting on a potential military campaign, where things stand in the negotiations, and why J Street and our champions in Congress are pushing against what could be an open-ended regime change war with no plan for the day after.

Gaza and the fragile ceasefire picture. Jeremy had just been at the Civil Military Coordination Center in Israel, a body with the goal of coordinating stabilization and relief efforts in Gaza.

The West Bank and rising tensions. Fresh from tours and meetings with activists and Palestinians in the West Bank, Jeremy walked us through what he’s seeing in communities that could be directly affected by new Israeli security cabinet moves to effectively annex the land.

