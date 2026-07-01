Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Word on the Street
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ICYMI: Are Jews and Democrats Splitting Apart?
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ICYMI: Are Jews and Democrats Splitting Apart?

Recorded on June 17, 2026 | A conversation with H…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

Recorded on June 17, 2026 | A conversation with Halie Soifer, CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America

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