Recorded on June 17, 2026 | A conversation with Halie Soifer, CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America
ICYMI: Are Jews and Democrats Splitting Apart?
Recorded on June 17, 2026 | A conversation with H…
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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