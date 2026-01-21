ICYMI: Another Boring Week? Not Here!

We covered a lot of ground on Word on the Street Live this week.

The common thread?

The norms that have shaped world events throughout our lives are shattered; the strong are trying again to ‘do what they can’ as Thucydides wrote, and those of us fighting for what is right have our work cut out for us.

Here’s a preview of the topics we covered in this week’s discussion:

Phase Two of the ceasefire, the Board of Peace and Israel’s pushback. What’s positive about developments around the 20-point plan, what’s not and what is certifiably insane, including the new “Board of Peace.”

A world without guardrails. In just a matter of days, the US seized the Venezuelan leader, threatened to attack Iran and postured around taking control of Greenland. We talked about an important speech by Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney in which he warned that the global order has been ruptured and what it means when power concentrates, rules blur and smaller countries start looking for new alliances.

The state of Democratic politics on Israel. AIPAC’s attack on pro-Israel Democrat Tom Malinowski, Republican money reshaping Democratic primaries, and whether questions about Israel during Josh Shapiro’s VP vetting were run-of-the-mill or a “loyalty test” – all point to how toxic, broken and unsustainable the status quo around this issue has become.

If you like the episode, please give it a like here on Substack. And make sure you’re subscribed to tune into Word on the Street Live in the coming weeks. We’re thrilled to be joined next Wednesday at 4pm Eastern by Daniel Biss, mayor of Evanston, Illinois and candidate running to represent the ninth district of Illinois in Congress.

Register now for the 2026 J Street National Convention – and don’t forget to use code ‘WOTS’ at checkout for a 20% discount.

Register for the Convention!

We’re proud to be powered by supporters like you. Like many advocacy groups, J Street relies on grassroots donations to fund our work. Your support makes our important work possible.

Can we count on you to chip in?