ICYMI: Ambassador Dan Shapiro on How US Leverage Shapes Israeli Policy

And: Regional developments, Democratic strategy and the path forward
Jeremy Ben-Ami
and
Ilan Goldenberg
Dec 10, 2025

Today, we sat down with Dan Shapiro, former US Ambassador to Israel and senior official in both the State Department and Pentagon, for a conversation that cut straight to a central question many Americans are asking: How can the US influence Israel’s choices, especially after the horror in Gaza?

Dan brought decades of experience and a perspective shaped by both principle and pragmatism. This wasn’t just a policy rundown, it was a real, honest debate about US leverage over Israel – what’s too little, what’s too far and what’s just right.

We also explored:

  • Charting a practical Democratic path. We dug into how Democrats can navigate between reflexive “no daylight” support and calls to withhold all assistance.

  • Fellow Obama alum Ben Rhodes’ recent New York Times op-ed. Dan discussed his disagreements with his former colleague, especially when it came to Ben’s call to refuse to provide military assistance to Israel.

  • Regional dynamics and Phase II of the ceasefire. Drawing on his recent travel to Doha and Riyadh, Dan shared insights on Gulf involvement, the 20-point peace plan and the prospects for a Palestinian Authority-led government.

This conversation is full of analysis, disagreements in good faith and lessons for anyone thinking about how Democrats can be both effective and principled on Israel-Palestine.

