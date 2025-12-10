ICYMI: Ambassador Dan Shapiro on How US Leverage Shapes Israeli Policy

Today, we sat down with Dan Shapiro, former US Ambassador to Israel and senior official in both the State Department and Pentagon, for a conversation that cut straight to a central question many Americans are asking: How can the US influence Israel’s choices, especially after the horror in Gaza?

Dan brought decades of experience and a perspective shaped by both principle and pragmatism. This wasn’t just a policy rundown, it was a real, honest debate about US leverage over Israel – what’s too little, what’s too far and what’s just right.

We also explored:

Charting a practical Democratic path. We dug into how Democrats can navigate between reflexive “no daylight” support and calls to withhold all assistance.

Fellow Obama alum Ben Rhodes’ recent New York Times op-ed. Dan discussed his disagreements with his former colleague, especially when it came to Ben’s call to refuse to provide military assistance to Israel.

Regional dynamics and Phase II of the ceasefire. Drawing on his recent travel to Doha and Riyadh, Dan shared insights on Gulf involvement, the 20-point peace plan and the prospects for a Palestinian Authority-led government.

This conversation is full of analysis, disagreements in good faith and lessons for anyone thinking about how Democrats can be both effective and principled on Israel-Palestine.

