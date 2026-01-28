Word on the Street

ICYMI: AIPAC, ICE, and the Battle for a Deep-Blue District

Featuring J Street endorsee Daniel Biss, mayor of Evanston, IL and congressional candidate
Jeremy Ben-Ami, Ilan Goldenberg, and Daniel Biss
Jan 28, 2026

Today, we sat down with Daniel Biss – Evanston mayor and J Street–endorsed congressional candidate – to dig into the issues driving his campaign for Illinois’ 9th District.

With just 48 days until the primary, this local race has taken on national significance, fueled by a crowded field, major outside spending and intense debate over issues like Israel-Palestine and immigration enforcement.

We talked with Mayor Biss about what it means to run a progressive campaign in a district under the microscope.

Here’s a preview:

  • Israel, Gaza and AIPAC’s role in the race. Daniel clearly laid out his positions on the Israeli‑Palestinian conflict and US security assistance to Israel. We asked him about how AIPAC’s outside donors have attempted to shape this primary and why he refuses to be boxed in by pressure campaigns while voters care about a much broader set of issues.

  • ICE brutality in Chicago. Daniel shared what he’s seen locally, from confronting Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino directly to how Chicago’s immigrant communities are being impacted by ICE’s fear campaign.

  • What he’d do in Congress. We wrapped by asking Daniel what his top priorities would be if elected and how he sees his progressive leadership building on J Street champion Jan Schakowsky’s legacy.

There’s a lot packed into this conversation, and it’s worth a watch if you want to understand how grassroots activism, national politics and community impacts are playing out in one of the most-watched Democratic primaries this year.

