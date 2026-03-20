Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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How’s that whole Iran thing going?

A recording from Ilan Goldenberg and David Litt's live video
Ilan Goldenberg and David Litt
Mar 20, 2026

Ilan Goldenberg joins David Litt for a wide-ranging conversation about what’s really going on with Iran – mixing analysis with a behind-the-scenes take on how these debates play out. They dig into the risks, the US approach, and what’s at stake in the region.

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