Ilan Goldenberg joins David Litt for a wide-ranging conversation about what’s really going on with Iran – mixing analysis with a behind-the-scenes take on how these debates play out. They dig into the risks, the US approach, and what’s at stake in the region.
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Transcript
How’s that whole Iran thing going?
A recording from Ilan Goldenberg and David Litt's live video
Mar 20, 2026
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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