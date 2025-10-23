Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SM's avatar
SM
1h

Excellent piece. Netanyahu’s failure to let the PA in is not only morally wrong, it’s foolish.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
S D Starke's avatar
S D Starke
12mEdited

SO, so true!! I wonder if even Hamas has come to realize that only a two-state solution, or 23-state solution as J Street calls it, will being lasting peace. They must realize after the last two years that they can no more get rid of Israel than a mouse can get rid of a cat. Israel is too strong for them.

The PA isn't very popular in Gaza under Abbas, but suppose Marwan Barghouti led it - or even was heir apparent to Abbas. Hamas would be outvoted when the Palestinians had their first election and thereafter. They would get rid of Hamas themselves. With the 23-state solution, Israel would be secure because its neighbors would have nothing against it. ((I don't think revenge is in the cards when it would restart the terrible suffering.)

Peter Beinart posted a wonderful video that I wish Donald Trump would watch - or maybe he already has. https://open.substack.com/pub/peterbeinart/p/it-was-never-about-hamas?utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email Speaking of Trump, he is doing as well in the Middle East as he is doing badly at home. Maybe the only person who can oppose a bully is a bigger bully, but Netanyahu is actually saying no to annexing the West Bank. So is Trump! He wants that 23-state solution. Maybe I won't go to the next No Kings rally. ;-)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 J Street
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture