Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Sam's avatar
Sam
13h

1) Don’t Tell People Israel Is Why They Don’t Have Medicare

I see where you're coming from. But I had to watch the woman I loved die a little more each day over years as health insurance denied lifesaving care. I called all my congresspeople begging for help and never even got a single callback. At the exact same time, every one of them approved infinite funds to bomb children in Gaza. The message I got from my politicians loud and clear was: "your dead partner for 10 dead Palestinian children is such a good deal, you'd have to be antisemitic to object--and don't you dare protest or we'll get you fired and you'll lose health insurance."

It cannot be overstated how infuriating that was. That was the message my own politicians were broadcasting.

2) Don’t Call the Iran War “Israel’s War”

It's true that US presidents and the US military-industrial has agency. That's why we can't blame Netanyahu all that heavily for Iraq, even though he maliciously attempted to pull us into that war. But Netanyahu keeps sabotaging the peace agreements. If that continues, after a certain point this will be Israel's war. I'm not sure we're at that threshold yet, but it seems inevitable at this rate.

3) “My greatest concern right now is that the State of Israel is losing support across the political spectrum"

Strongly disagree this is a good framing. Because it shows signs of the same disease that's been infecting American politics: framing sympathies around backlash against the aggressor. Israel is doing monstruous things right now. Child death tolls are well into the hundreds of thousands. Ben Gvir just tried to put crocodiles in one of his torture camps--it was blocked by Israeli PETA on animal rights objections, no concern about human rights. Ben Gvir helped drive through a Palestinian-only execution law and celebrated his birthday with a noose-themed cake. In response to the leak about prison guards raping and seriously injuring a prisoner, the government called the rapists heroes and celebrated the right to rape rally. Settler-terrorists are escalating their efforts in the West Bank and even Syria.

At the current rate if left unchecked, I think it's painfully likely the history books will talk about Israel the same way they talk about Imperial Japan and Nazi Germany. The government is blatantly playing into the Greater Israel extremism, an expansion which would cause Holocaust levels of death and destruction on civilian populations. The goal with Iran was to turn a country of 93 million into a failed state, which would've come with an unfathomable death toll.

Imagine how horrifying an equivalent statement would be: "my greatest concern right now is that the state of Imperial Japan/Nazi Germany is losing support across the political spectrum". And yet this is the constant framing we see all the time from our politicians and from the media.

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Thomas Turner's avatar
Thomas Turner
11hEdited

Yours is a thoughtful analysis and I agree with most of it but it is nevertheless a fact that Israel, via AIPAC and wealthy American Zionists has very much "deeply penetrated the American government". While it may not control U.S. foreign policy, it certainly exerts a very strong influence and consequently does impact spending decisions. And it now is able to exert even more influence because it can bribe the eagerly complicit Trump regime.

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