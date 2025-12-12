Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Timothy D Naegele's avatar
Timothy D Naegele
18hEdited

Israel has engaged in Genocide since 1948. Our former President Franklin D. Roosevelt and General George Marshall opposed its creation, and they were correct and omniscient.

Innocent Jews in America and other countries are facing non-stop Anti-Semitism because of the Genocide carried out by Benjamin Netanyahu, the "Settlers" and rabid Zionists.

American Jews are Americans, just as I am.

See https://naegeleblog.wordpress.com/2023/10/31/americas-jews-are-americans/ ("America’s Jews Are Americans")

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 J Street · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture