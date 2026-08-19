Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Kath A's avatar
Kath A
17h

Naftali Bennett is his likely successor. A younger and more polished slick version of Netanyahu. Our position toward Gaza Genocide, severance of military funding, a two state solution and holding Israel (and hamas) accountable (go ICC!) for their atrocities.. should all remain in place. A new leader will change NOTHING.

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Carolyn Herz's avatar
Carolyn Herz
16h

With all due respect, this essay sounds like a parent disciplining a wayward child. Presumably, Israel contains adults, and voters and government officials have agency. They can choose to treat Palestinians and their other neighbors humanely without direction from us.

But, the United States should not support and enable destructive behavior by any other country.

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