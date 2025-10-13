I make no excuse for my utter joy that, at this moment, there are no living hostages being held in tunnels in Gaza – no one left to suffer the unimaginable after more than two long years.

I make no excuse for my deep sadness at the death, destruction, and heartbreak these years have brought – for Israelis, for Palestinians, for everyone touched by this unending tragedy.

I make no excuse for my anger at the terrorists who savagely murdered and kidnapped innocent Israelis in their homes and at a music festival.

I make no excuse for my fury at the devastation inflicted on Gazans and Gaza itself – the human toll of an Israeli government that has shown no interest in peace or in ending the cycle of conflict.

I make no excuse for my gratitude to all who worked for this day – starting with President Trump and his team and including President Biden’s team and all those from other countries, who refused to give up on bringing the hostages home.

I make no excuse for my hope that this moment can be a springboard to build, over the coming days, months, and years, a future of security, prosperity, and peace for both peoples, Israelis and Palestinians, and for their neighbors.

I make no excuse for my focus on the hard road ahead – the work, courage, and vision required to reach that future through all the obstacles still in our way.

I make no excuse for my belief that the fate of Israel – and of the democratic ideal at its heart – depends on the creation and success of a viable Palestinian state.

And I make no excuse for my conviction that to seize the opportunities now before us to build a far better future, both Israel and Palestine will need political change – and new leadership worthy of the moment.