Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura Stuchinsky's avatar
Laura Stuchinsky
6h

Thank you! Right on point and thoughtfully articulated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jay Friedman's avatar
Jay Friedman
4h

Great piece. When Wikipedia announced it no longer considers the ADL a reliable source, it struck me that the ADL was losing connection with the many liberal Jewish voices, and your article underscores that gap perfectly.

I keep coming back to what I think of as a triad of practical attacks on antisemitism.

From the left, we need to recognize when antisemitism hides behind the language of social justice or anti-Zionism and call it out consistently. Concerning are efforts to exclude progressive Jews from liberal spaces.

From the right, we must reject conspiracies, coded tropes, and silence in the face of white-nationalist rhetoric — all of which betray true conservative values. The constant targeting of the “Jewish donor class,” and especially the fixation on George Soros as some kind of all-powerful villain, is a perfect example.

And within Jewish movements, we need to strengthen our own community through pluralism, humility, and honest self-reflection, ensuring that fighting antisemitism never becomes a shield against legitimate debate. We mustn't hide who we are out of fear, but learn to speak out with confidence and compassion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jeremy Ben-Ami and others
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 J Street
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture