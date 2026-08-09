Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
1h

Two things. Get big money out of politics and let the people decide their leaders. The rest we can sort out.

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Michael Alan Dover, PhD's avatar
Michael Alan Dover, PhD
37m

Great points. My two latest notes at the top of my Substack explain my agreement that we must support him, and that he can’t be elected without the support of Zionists. Now is the time for unity across-the-board.

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