Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Evelyn's avatar
Evelyn
Apr 27

Thanks for this, Jeremy. We on the center-left are surely committed to optimism; that's why we struggle for a better world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jeremy Ben-Ami
Linda Braun's avatar
Linda Braun
Apr 29

I deeply appreciate your optimism, Jeremy! It seems like it is critical to focus with optimism on what is possible in this dark time. It is not easy! But your words give me, and others, courage to go forward with strength. Todah rabah!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 J Street
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture