Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Jane Fixman's avatar
Jane Fixman
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Ilan, thank you so much for this treatise, erev Passover. I too wake up every morning with a pit in my stomach and deep feelings of helplessness. You put things so well, I wish it could lead to some clearheaded, thinking, and actions that would lead to the end of this war, the suffering of so many people, and the blossoming rise of extremism and antisemitism- a good part related to Israel's and the US actions.

Thank you for your good work and looking out for us. Stay safe

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