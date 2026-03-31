I woke up this morning with a pit in my stomach.

From the beginning, I worried this war could drag on for months or even years. That was one of the reasons I opposed it. But I also believed the most likely outcome was a short conflict – a few weeks.

I may be wrong about this, and I hope I am, especially as Trump posts on Truth Social every other day or the White House leaks that negotiations are constructive and the war might end soon. But from where I sit today, a short war now seems unlikely.

Instead, we may be staring at something far worse: A war with no clear endpoint, drifting toward something that feels uncomfortably familiar. I remember being at the Pentagon at the start of Ukraine in 2022, when many thought it would be over quickly. I remember being at the White House on October 7, assuming the Gaza war would last a few months. The more I think about where this is headed, the more worried I get.

There is no clear path to end this war. The United States does not appear to have a realistic strategy, and the Trump Administration seems to misunderstand the position it is in. The 15-point plan floated last week – demanding Iran give up all Highly Enriched Uranium, shut down its nuclear program, dismantle its missile capabilities, and end support for proxies – is not a serious diplomatic framework. It suggests either a profound overestimation of U.S. leverage, a refusal to accept reality, or a basic inability to conduct effective diplomacy.

At the same time, Iran shows no urgency to end the conflict. Iranian officials are now talking about reparations, guarantees that the United States and Israel will not attack again in six months, and broader demands about the U.S. role in the region. They may not expect to achieve all of this, but that is not really the point. The point is that they do not feel pressure to end the war.

And when neither side feels urgency to stop, wars tend to last.

I worry first about American troops and U.S. land operations. There has been increasing discussion of potential moves against Kharg Island or other Iranian-controlled territory around the Strait of Hormuz, and in the next few days, my guess is we enter a window where such an operation becomes imminent. A raid to seize highly enriched uranium from deep inside Iran is far more difficult and less likely, but even limited operations in the Gulf carry real risks. I do not have a clear sense of potential casualties, but I hope for this to be as bloodless as possible.

Some in the Trump Administration seem to believe a sharp, decisive blow that takes out a large part of Iran’s ability to export oil could force Iran to back down and end the war. That theory feels deeply unrealistic. If anything, it is more likely to cause Iran to double down and escalate its attacks on energy infrastructure.

I worry about what this means for Israel. The vibrant, dynamic and innovative Israel so many of us have come to love. Even before this war, Israel was facing a growing brain drain, increasing global isolation and a society living with so much trauma since October 7. Now imagine living under sustained ballistic missile and UAV attacks for months, maybe years. Not the kind we saw after October 7, but the much more significant and damaging attacks we are seeing today all over the country.

What does that do to families, to businesses, to investment, to the broader society Israelis have worked so hard to build? If normal life becomes impossible, the long-term impact could be profound.

I also worry about what this war is doing internally to Israeli society. War breeds extremism. Since the war with Iran started a month ago, we have seen a spike in Jewish terror against Palestinians in the West Bank. An incident this weekend involving a CNN crew led to a rare disciplinary response, but only because it was caught on camera. Settler attacks are happening every day, often without consequences. The Israeli government is not just failing to stop this – it is complicit. This is not the Israel I have known.

I worry about the Gulf states. In recent years, countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar have deliberately taken a deescalatory approach toward Iran and focused on economic development, diversification and global integration. It was exciting and refreshing to see, when visiting the Gulf, how much the region was changing. The region’s development had jumped to the top of the agenda while some of the traditional security issues receded. But that vision depends on stability. If these countries face sustained missile attacks for six months or more, does that model survive? Do investors stay? Does that future still feel possible?

I worry about Iran – and especially the Iranian people. For years, comparisons to North Korea felt overstated. Iran is more open, more complex, with multiple centers of power. But what happens after a prolonged war? Does the regime become more hardline, more militarized, more isolated? Do pragmatic elements lose what influence they have left? Are we looking at a much larger, more dangerous version of North Korea – 90 million people increasingly cut off, impoverished and repressed? That is no longer unthinkable.

I worry about Lebanon. There are increasing signs this could become the next major front. If Israel launches a large-scale ground operation – and the Israeli Defense Minister is openly talking about turning southern Lebanon into the next Gaza – the human consequences could be catastrophic. And alongside the suffering of Lebanese civilians, Israeli soldiers are already facing significant casualties in another grinding ground campaign.

I worry about Gaza. Have you heard much about it in the past month? Aid is down. Reconstruction has not begun. Plans for the post-conflict are stalled. As attention shifts to Iran, Gaza is fading from view – but conditions on the ground are not improving. When focus moves elsewhere, things in Gaza tend to quietly get worse.

I worry about the global economy – and our own. In 2019, I worked on war game scenarios with energy and security experts examining what a conflict like this could do to oil markets. Scenarios in which the Strait of Hormuz stayed shut for 4-10 weeks estimated prices would rise to $185 to $200 per barrel. We are at around $115, but it feels to me like markets are still underreacting and waiting for a near end that isn’t coming.

The Strait of Hormuz is also a critical pathway for so many other goods, including many of the components that make up fertilizer, with the potential for a major drop in crop yields. This could bring catastrophe for parts of the world as well as a sharp rise in food prices.

We may not have even scratched the surface of the economic consequences of this war.

And I worry about what this means for the United States. How many wars of choice can we undertake before the world loses faith in the system we helped build after World War II? That system – imperfect as it is – has always been underwritten by American military power. But it was also anchored by American leadership, alliances and a commitment to stability and rules. Each unnecessary war erodes that foundation. At some point, the damage becomes irreversible.

There is still a way out – but it requires a shift. The United States should make clear that it is prepared to end military operations in exchange for a limited, realistic set of conditions: Constraints on Iran’s nuclear program, an end to attacks on its neighbors, and no interference in shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. In return, the United States would halt operations and restrain Israel. Even if Iran does not immediately accept, such an offer would shift global pressure onto Tehran and could create a pathway to end the war.

Right now, that pressure is not there. So yes, I have a pit in my stomach.

Because this war has the potential to go nowhere good and to do far more damage than anyone anticipated. It could reshape the Middle East in deeply negative ways, damage the global economy and further erode America’s standing in the world.

At this point, the best we can do is push for a change in course, for a serious strategy to end this war and for a more responsible path forward.