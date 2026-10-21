He was detained in the West Bank. She was fired from Hillel.

Today, we planned to talk with Rabbi Nikki Golomb and her fiancé Sam Stein about Nikki’s firing from Emory Hillel and the questions it raises about who belongs in Jewish institutions. But with Sam directly caught up in the day’s news, we switched up where we began.

Sam was among the rabbis and advocates detained by Israeli authorities while helping Palestinian farmers harvest their olives in the West Bank.

The group was accompanying a family that, for the first time in three years, was finally able to harvest the olives on their land. Sam took us through his long day, step by step, and now we’re glad to report that everyone detained has been released.

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Today’s conversation was also a reunion of sorts for Nikki and Sam. They’d been texting during his detention, but this was their first time seeing each other since.

From there, we turned to Nikki’s own story. She talked about how Sam’s activism for Palestinian rights played a central role in her firing from Emory Hillel. Having been involved with Hillel as a student leader, fellow and intern before becoming a rabbi, Nikki knows how important these institutions can be in shaping young Jews’ lives.

We talked about what Hillel should offer students navigating complicated relationships with Israel and Zionism, and what happens when ideological litmus tests determine who belongs in Jewish communal spaces.

There’s plenty more in this conversation, but one question stuck with us: When the anger directed at a young rabbi is greater than the outrage over violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, what does that say about our community?