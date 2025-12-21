Word on the Street

Word on the Street

hcmBoston
19h

I have been talking about this for year because it is abhorrent. I don’t understand why it has gotten so little attention. Even when Palestinian West Bank residents have been murdered by settlers, on their own land, it’s been a blip. It’s is illegal. It is immoral. And, it gives us a good look at what this Israeli government has be trying to accomplish all along.

Fred Behringer
20h

It is so difficult to understand how anyone with a conscience can turn a a blind eye to what is happening in the West Bank (and has been systemically happening for many years). Another depressing chapter in human history. People need to speak up. Suggest you profile the Tent of Nations sometime - but one example of the injustice.

