There has been a lot of talk in the past week about the role Gaza played in the 2024 elections with the release of the so-called DNC autopsy that ultimately wasn’t really an autopsy but a draft document that was never brought to completion. I don’t want to get into the controversy over the document itself and what should and should not have been released. I’ll let others opine on all of that.

But as someone who worked at the White House on October 7th and spent the first 10 months of the Gaza war working on the response, and then joined the 2024 campaign leading national Jewish outreach, I do feel uniquely positioned to offer some thoughts on the role these events played in the outcome of the 2024 election. After all, I spent nearly every day on the campaign talking to voters about Gaza.

Some will say we need to move beyond this discussion, and I agree the focus needs to be on how we go forward. To do that, you also need to understand where you came from and lessons learned from the past.

For me the ultimate conclusion of this entire experience was that it was about POLICY, not MESSAGING. The only thing that could have decisively helped the campaign was getting the hostages out and ending the war.

Lets dive deeper.

Anyone saying Gaza had NOTHING to do with the outcome is wrong. Here I agree completely with Rob Flaherty, the former Deputy Campaign Manager in 2024, who wrote:

“Given the Biden administration’s position, Gaza was an impossible issue to communicate around. Protesters drove coverage away from campaign events. Digital creators (or even supporters) were afraid to say anything nice about Biden because their comments sections would get rocked. For many voters watching the horrific, painful footage out of Gaza, it became a moral question—one we didn’t have a good answer for. In ways that may not be reflected in a poll, it meaningfully reduced enthusiasm. As one person from the campaign told me: “We spent the entire election with a giant, rotting fish around our necks.”

It wasn’t that this issue was at the top of most voters’ agenda. In polls in 2024 when Americans were presented with a long list of priorities, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the war came through in the middle, if not lower end, of the pack. Even in J Street’s own polling after the 2024 elections American Jews ranked Israel as a distant fourth after preserving democracy, abortion and the economy.

After Harris became the nominee, some of the anger cooled. She had been able to strike a better balance than Biden in expressing empathy and support for both Israelis and Palestinians. But ultimately she was still his Vice President and was only willing or able to go so far in distancing herself from his policies, and even if she had gone further she would still inevitably be tagged with his policies.

And so there is no doubt in my mind that the issue created a negative environment around the campaign that likely had some impact on turnout and support, especially among young voters and the Democratic base.

Anyone saying Gaza was THE reason Harris lost the election is also wrong. As I mentioned above, the polling on this is clear. Gaza was nowhere near the top issue with most voters. Inflation and the economy were clearly priority number one. Harris, as the leader of the incumbent party – and the Vice President – had to own the economy, which the majority of the public was dissatisfied with. At the end of the day it was a change election and she was the sitting Vice President.

It also did not help that Harris had to run what was usually a two-year process in three months. I heard this often from Jewish voters: “In the past, the candidate would have done private meetings with our leaders or more community events.” That was true, but there wasn’t time. There was also the inability of Democrats to compete in many of the low-propensity voter spaces Trump dominated with a podcast strategy of going on shows like Joe Rogan. The list of reasons can go on and on. But it was not just Gaza.

I also don’t buy the argument that if Harris had changed her position she could have won Michigan and therefore won the election. The argument some make is that Muslims make up roughly 3% of the population in Michigan and she could have swung them. Maybe. But if you buy into the argument that you could have targeted specific ethnic groups in this way, you can counter it by saying that Jews make up just under 3% in Pennsylvania, for example, and also more than 1% of the population in Michigan. There was certainly a small swing segment of Jews who were traditional Democratic voters who were anxious and sitting on the fence because of October 7th and the reaction in the United States. But overall, it’s not even clear these groups prioritize Gaza over all other issues or that any change in rhetoric could have made a difference given how horrible they were feeling about the situation.

More broadly, shifting in one direction may have appealed to younger voters and progressives; but it may have turned off moderates or the other way around. We are talking about 7 swing states that would have had to move in different ways. I don’t believe, and I haven’t seen any evidence, that there was a silver bullet shift in position on Gaza that would somehow have swung the electoral college.

This leads to my most important conclusion: this was never fundamentally a MESSAGING problem. It was a POLICY problem.

There was too much trauma, anger, and grief across different communities for there to be some magic set of words Harris could have used to make it go away. The average American voter – Jewish, Muslim, Christian, or a different religion – just saw a terrible situation in the Middle East that Democrats, as the incumbent party, were responsible for. No matter what we said on the campaign trail, we were going to be held responsible for the horror from all sides. And Trump was going to be able to say whatever, whenever, to try to appeal to these dissatisfied voters.

The only thing that might have changed the politics was actually ending the war through a ceasefire that brought home the hostages and stopped the horrific killing in Gaza.

As is often the case in politics. Actually fixing the problem is the only solution. No amount of messaging can work around that.

I’ve written before about what I think the administration could have done differently – taking a harder line with Netanyahu earlier, applying more pressure and publicly offering Israelis a credible alternative vision while Biden still had significant popularity and leverage in Israel. I won’t repeat those arguments here.

That all would have had to happen in late 2023 or early 2024, before Biden became a lame duck. By the summer, it was largely too late. He didn’t have the leverage with Netanyahu, who was waiting on Trump or Harris (And obviously hoping for Trump). And to be honest, I’m not sure it would have actually gotten the Israelis to stop and Hamas to give up the hostages. But I do wish we had tried some of these alternative approaches while I was in the White House – not because of the election but because it would have been better policy and may have saved many lives.

One thing I do regret from the campaign was not having a Palestinian-American speaker on stage at the DNC. I wasn’t part of that decision. My first week on the campaign was the week before the convention, and I was still figuring out my job and not part of those decisions. I will say that there was very little trust between the campaign and the Uncommitted Movement. It did not help that a week earlier, Harris had briefly met some of the leaders of the movement during a rope line at a campaign event and they had immediately gone to the press – putting words in her mouth about an arms embargo that the campaign had to knock down.

At the time, I had mixed feelings about the whole thing. It was a tough call. Still, in retrospect, I think the campaign should have had a Palestinian-American speaker. If they could have delivered a humanistic message about the suffering the war had wrought, similar to the one Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg presented from the Israeli-American perspective, it would have been deeply meaningful. I don’t think it would have changed the election outcome. But I do think it would have been the right thing to do.

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