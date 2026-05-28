Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Brad Spellman's avatar
Brad Spellman
6h

Gaza clearly affected political perceptions. But many analyses still underestimate how profoundly October 7 altered Israeli and Jewish assumptions about security, coexistence, and territorial risk.

If one side sees Gaza primarily through humanitarian catastrophe and the other sees October 7 as proof that withdrawal can still produce massacre, then any serious political analysis has to grapple honestly with both realities simultaneously.

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Jill's avatar
Jill
2h

Look, even if Biden did successfully get the hostages out and end the war, which would have been wonderful, there were just too many other problems with the Democrats' strategy to opine that ending the war would have handed Kamala the election. Biden's disastrous performance at the debate, the forcing of Kamala as the nominee--those were far bigger issues than anything having to do with Gaza.

I also find it rather jarring that you think "not having a Palestinian-American speaker on stage at the DNC" actually affected the outcome. If anything, the DNC audience's show of solidarity towards the hostage family on stage (the Goldberg-Polin parents) was one of the party's finer moments during that time.

I really don't think the war made a major dent in the 2024 election outcome. Israel and the Middle East are not even close to voters' top issues -- it matters a great deal to us Jews, of course, but we are only 2% of the electorate. I actually think that the current GOP primary results prove this theory because every candidate Trump, who started the war in Iran, backs wins by a large margin. So clearly the majority of his base doesn't care that he started another war. Right now, the Republicans appear far more unified in their overall strategy than the Democrats and that lack of unity is largely the result of the wedge that the Israel-Hamas War has caused on our end of the aisle. We need to confront that reality head-on, and J Street must acknowledge its role in that problem.

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