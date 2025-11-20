Gaza Needs More than a Ceasefire

J Street held a timely conversation with leading Israeli and Palestinian humanitarian experts examining the ongoing crisis in Gaza, even amid a ceasefire. Speakers explored the human impact of current policies — including restrictions on aid and medical access — and outlined what must change to meaningfully address urgent civilian needs. Featuring: • Bushra Khalidi, Palestinian Policy Lead, Oxfam • Dr. Guy Shalev, Executive Director, Physicians for Human Rights–Israel • Tania Hary, Executive Director, Gisha – Legal Center for Freedom of Movement
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes