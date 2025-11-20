Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Word on the Street
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Gaza Needs More than a Ceasefire
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Gaza Needs More than a Ceasefire

J Street held a timely conversation with leading …
Jeremy Ben-Ami

J Street held a timely conversation with leading Israeli and Palestinian humanitarian experts examining the ongoing crisis in Gaza, even amid a ceasefire. Speakers explored the human impact of current policies — including restrictions on aid and medical access — and outlined what must change to meaningfully address urgent civilian needs. Featuring: • Bushra Khalidi, Palestinian Policy Lead, Oxfam • Dr. Guy Shalev, Executive Director, Physicians for Human Rights–Israel • Tania Hary, Executive Director, Gisha – Legal Center for Freedom of Movement

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