Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Word on the Street
Word on the Street Live
Former IDF Spokesperson on Why Reoccupying Gaza is a Dead End
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Former IDF Spokesperson on Why Reoccupying Gaza is a Dead End

Prime Minister Netanyahu’s decision to further es…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

Prime Minister Netanyahu’s decision to further escalate the war in Gaza is the equivalent of being stuck in a ditch and deciding that the solution is to dig deeper. Peter Lerner – a 25-year IDF veteran who served as its international spokesperson joined us on Word on the Street Live to unpack the life-or-death stakes of the extremist government’s decisions. Speaking from a military perspective, Peter offered a candid assessment of Netanyahu’s disastrous approach to this war, from the Cabinet’s plan to reoccupy Gaza to the severe limitations on aid to civilians – and why changing course is a core security imperative. From there, we turned to Peter for his take on not only how the war has damaged Israel’s credibility on the world stage, but how the Israeli public itself is reckoning with these perceptions.

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