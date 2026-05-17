This week brought yet more disturbing headlines from Israel – headlines that, taken together, force us to ask whether the Jewish people are losing hold of the moral compass that has long anchored our ethics:

Nicholas Kristof’s deeply painful reporting in the New York Times detailing allegations of sexual abuse and rape of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons shocked many readers to their core.

The annual ugliness of Jerusalem Day, when extremist Jewish mobs once again terrorized Palestinian residents of Jerusalem in scenes that desecrate a city I love so deeply.

The director of Peace Now beaten by right-wing thugs while leading a tour documenting settler violence in the West Bank – only to find himself detained by Israeli authorities rather than protected by them.

This week also brought a fresh and searing report on the extent of sexual violence and abuse committed by Hamas and others during the October 7th attacks and against those held in captivity. Examining our own Jewish moral accountability in no way diminishes the horror and depravity inflicted on Israelis on the 7th and beyond.

Jerusalem Day should be a celebration of the return of the Jewish people to our ancient capital after centuries of exile, persecution and longing.

My own family lived that history. One of my great-grandfathers made aliyah in the 1890s. My father wrote that on his first visit to the Old City, his deeply religious grandfather broke down in tears on seeing the shattered remnants of Jewish history and the scars left by centuries in which Jews were barred, humiliated or driven out.

Like generations of Jews before me, I fell in love with Jerusalem while living there – sacred, beautiful, and complicated all at once.

Which is precisely why what now happens there on Jerusalem Day feels like such a profound moral disgrace.

My colleague Eliza Schloss reflected in a moving Word on the Street post on her personal experience a few years back providing protective presence to Palestinian residents during the annual Flag March through the Muslim Quarter:

She described streets emptied of Palestinian families too frightened to leave their homes, police watching residents more closely than marchers chanting “Death to Arabs,” and Jewish and Palestinian children standing feet apart on opposite sides of metal barricades – one side free to move, the other trapped inside its own neighborhood.

What struck her most, she wrote, was not just the hatred, but “the nauseating joy.”

That line has stayed with me because it captures something deeply dangerous: the transformation of domination into celebration.

This is not what Jerusalem should represent.

Reacting to these events, many Jews I speak to are understandably struggling to navigate their relationship to Israel and finding themselves pulled between two deeply unhealthy poles: intense anti-Israel rage on one side and knee-jerk “Israel right or wrong” defensiveness on the other.

Neither pole offers a serious moral framework that aligns with Hillel’s core teaching: “What is hateful to you, do not do to another. That is the whole Torah; the rest is commentary.”

For generations, Jews carried that moral lesson through exile, persecution and powerlessness. We knew what it meant to be degraded, excluded and terrorized.

And now, in some corners of Israeli society, we are watching Jews behave in ways disturbingly reminiscent of the oppression we ourselves faced.

That should shake every Jew to the core.

The reaction to Kristof’s reporting is another example of how badly our moral bearings are being tested.

Rather than demanding a credible independent investigation into horrifying allegations, too many leaders immediately turned their fire on the journalist and the newspaper.

The accusations came quickly: “Blood libel.” “J’Accuse.”

The messenger became the problem, not the message – or the horrors he exposed.

But if we are to retain any moral credibility – and more importantly, remain faithful to the ethical traditions that define us as a people – our first instinct cannot be denial whenever accusations implicate Jews or the Jewish state.

Our first instinct must be the pursuit of truth and accountability.

The extremists now shaping Israeli politics reject that tradition.

The movement surrounding Itamar Ben-Gvir and his allies is not some temporary political sideshow. It is the ideological descendant of the Kahanist movement that mainstream Jewish organizations once rightly treated as beyond the pale – a movement rooted in racism, ethnic supremacy and political intimidation.

Not that long ago, figures associated with that movement were treated as extremists beyond the boundaries of legitimate Israeli politics.

Today, those carrying forward that ideology hold authority over policing, prisons and national security. Increasingly, their worldview is seeping into the institutions of the state itself.

That reality should terrify anyone who cares about Israel’s future.

Because the danger here is not only to Palestinians or to Israeli democracy. It is also to Judaism itself – to the idea that Jewish power should still be governed by Jewish ethics.

Israel’s coming election should not simply be another contest over personalities or coalition arithmetic. It should be a referendum on whether Israel will remain anchored to democratic and Jewish moral values or continue drifting toward ethno-nationalist extremism and permanent moral corrosion.

In moments of turbulence and crisis, a compass matters.

If pro-Israel and pro-Palestine advocates are only competing to prove the other side uniquely evil or themselves uniquely victimized, we all lose, as my good friend Dahlia Scheindlin so eloquently writes.

The Jewish people do not need a compass whose true north is tribal loyalty at all costs. We need one grounded in justice, human dignity, truth and accountability.

If we lose that compass, we risk losing the very values that sustained Judaism through centuries of exile, persecution and struggle.

If you appreciate the work J Street does, I hope you’ll consider making a grassroots contribution to ensure our voice is heard.

MAKE A ONE-TIME DONATION TO J STREET

MAKE A RECURRING DONATION TO J STREET