Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Jay Friedman's avatar
Jay Friedman
13h

Very helpful. I feel like I'm watching a game of 3-dimensional chess.

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Hal Bogotch's avatar
Hal Bogotch
16h

All of this is so helpful! As an American Jew, who strongly supports Israel, while hoping for Netanyahu to be replaced—it's beneficial to have this insight about the various Arab parties & other factions in Israeli politics.

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