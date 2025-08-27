Word on the Street

Discussion about this post

Discussion about this post

Bill Wink
1d

Excellent essay! It is possible (Likely?) that over the next 25 years or so, Israeli citizens will not be safe traveling in most of the world due to displaced and mentally disturbed young Arab men who were driven out of Palestine and without family (killed by IDF) support or education-not allowed by Israeli occupation and destruction of schools-cannot support a family-depressed and defeated they may strike out--still easy to get a gun-and take revenge on innocent Israelis. Some will call this "antisemitism" but it really will be anti-Netanyahu ism. Revenge for young siblings, grandparents and friends murdered by IDF miliary actions. Approximately 29 thousand Palestinian children killed to date? Anyone can see, Netanyahu is a liar. In different messages most of the world's leaders have condemned Netanyahu, a war criminal, and view Israel as a pariah state.

1 reply
Carolyn Herz
1d

Israel bombed a hospital and killed human beings to destroy a camera? What's wrong with simply removing the camera?

