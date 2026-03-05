Eran Etzion, Philippe Sands, Esther Sperber and Noah Gottschalk

This set of back-to-back interviews brought a wide-angle view on some of the pressing issues facing Israel, the US and the region. Eran Etzion, interviewed by Ilan Goldenberg, offered a strategic perspective on Iran, cautioning against reckless war and sharing how the Israeli public and leadership, including Netanyahu, are approaching this moment.

On the human rights side, international law and war crimes expert Philippe Sands sat down with Hannah Morris on today’s challenges to global justice.

And finally, Jeremy Ben-Ami sat down with Esther Sperber, founder of Smol Emuni US, to discuss giving religious Jews a space for their progressive values, and HIAS’ Noah Gottschalk, on how his organization and American Jews are responding to the Trump Administration’s dehumanizing campaign against immigrants.