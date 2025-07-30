It is very important to me personally and to J Street organizationally to partner with the Muslim Public Affairs Committee (MPAC) to say “Enough is enough” when it comes to the humanitarian disaster in Gaza and to make clear the responsibility of both Hamas AND the government of Israel, which is immorally preventing sufficient food and other supplies from getting to civilians in a war zone. J Street and MPAC don’t see eye-to-eye on the conflict, on the words we use to describe what’s happening or all of our policy prescriptions. But we do share moral outrage at what is happening and a united front against authoritarianism, racism and prejudice. Thanks tofor hosting this conversation and to ! of MPAC for joining me.
Enough is Enough: Israel's Brutality Must End
A recording from Jeremy Ben-Ami and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali's live video
Jul 30, 2025
Podcasts
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
Authors
Haris Tarin
Writes Haris Tarin Subscribe
THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali
