Enough is Enough: Israel's Brutality Must End

A recording from Jeremy Ben-Ami and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali's live video
Jeremy Ben-Ami
,
THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali
, and
Haris Tarin
Jul 30, 2025
6
2
It is very important to me personally and to J Street organizationally to partner with the Muslim Public Affairs Committee (MPAC) to say “Enough is enough” when it comes to the humanitarian disaster in Gaza and to make clear the responsibility of both Hamas AND the government of Israel, which is immorally preventing sufficient food and other supplies from getting to civilians in a war zone. J Street and MPAC don’t see eye-to-eye on the conflict, on the words we use to describe what’s happening or all of our policy prescriptions. But we do share moral outrage at what is happening and a united front against authoritarianism, racism and prejudice. Thanks to

THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali
for hosting this conversation and to
Haris Tarin
! of MPAC for joining me.

