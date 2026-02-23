Word on the Street

Clif Brown
4h

American value: liberty and justice for all

Israel value: ethnic supremacy, take the land of others

All support of Israel by the US must cease for the US to be in compliance with American values, completely forgotten as a result of a corrupt political system that goes to the highest payer.

Joe
6h

Why Israel over Ukraine? What does Israel offer over Ukraine and their vast farmland?

