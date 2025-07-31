Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Word on the Street
Word on the Street Live
End the Silence A Community Call to Action
0:00
-1:07:06

End the Silence A Community Call to Action

Featuring: Sam Berkman, National Director of Com…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

Featuring: Sam Berkman, National Director of Communal Relations, J Street Rabbi Jill Jacobs, CEO, T’ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights Rabbi Josh Weinberg, URJ Vice President for Israel and Reform Zionism; Executive Director of ARZA Rabbi Deborah Waxman, President and CEO, Reconstructing Judaism Offir Gutelzon, co-founder, UnXeptable Rabbi Justus Baird, Senior Vice President, Shalom Hartman Institute of North America Hadar Susskind, President and CEO, New Jewish Narrative Rabbi Margo Hughes-Robinson, Executive Director, Partners for Progressive Israel Elisheva Goldberg, Senior Director of Media and Policy, New Israel Fund Shanie Reichman, Director of Strategic initiatives and IPF Atid, Israel Policy Forum

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 J Street · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture