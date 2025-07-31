Featuring: Sam Berkman, National Director of Communal Relations, J Street Rabbi Jill Jacobs, CEO, T’ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights Rabbi Josh Weinberg, URJ Vice President for Israel and Reform Zionism; Executive Director of ARZA Rabbi Deborah Waxman, President and CEO, Reconstructing Judaism Offir Gutelzon, co-founder, UnXeptable Rabbi Justus Baird, Senior Vice President, Shalom Hartman Institute of North America Hadar Susskind, President and CEO, New Jewish Narrative Rabbi Margo Hughes-Robinson, Executive Director, Partners for Progressive Israel Elisheva Goldberg, Senior Director of Media and Policy, New Israel Fund Shanie Reichman, Director of Strategic initiatives and IPF Atid, Israel Policy Forum
End the Silence A Community Call to Action
Featuring: Sam Berkman, National Director of Com…
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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