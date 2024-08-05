J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami was joined by Middle East security experts Barbara Slavin and Danny Citrinowicz for an emergency briefing on the risk of escalation and the devastation an all-out war would bring to millions of civilians in the region. Learn more about J Street at jstreet.org.
Emergency Briefing: The Risk Of Regional Escalation
J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami was joined by M…
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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