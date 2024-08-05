Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Word on the Street
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Emergency Briefing: The Risk Of Regional Escalation
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Emergency Briefing: The Risk Of Regional Escalation

J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami was joined by M…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami was joined by Middle East security experts Barbara Slavin and Danny Citrinowicz for an emergency briefing on the risk of escalation and the devastation an all-out war would bring to millions of civilians in the region. Learn more about J Street at jstreet.org.

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