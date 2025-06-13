Word on the Street

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Emergency Briefing: Israel Attacks Iran
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Emergency Briefing: Israel Attacks Iran

Last night, the Netanyahu government unilaterally…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

Last night, the Netanyahu government unilaterally struck Iran, damaging a nuclear facility and assassinating top Iranian military leaders and nuclear scientists. Iran responded swiftly, launching at least a hundred drones that the IDF has intercepted. What might come next – and the toll it could take on innocent Israelis and Iranians – is deeply disturbing. J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami was joined by our Chief of Policy Ilan Goldenberg, who’s spent a significant amount of his public service career focused on diplomacy with Iran, as well as J Street Policy Fellows Jen Gavito and Frank Lowenstein, as well as Kelsey Davenport, Director for Nonproliferation Policy at the Arms Control Association.

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