Last night, the Netanyahu government unilaterally struck Iran, damaging a nuclear facility and assassinating top Iranian military leaders and nuclear scientists. Iran responded swiftly, launching at least a hundred drones that the IDF has intercepted. What might come next – and the toll it could take on innocent Israelis and Iranians – is deeply disturbing. J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami was joined by our Chief of Policy Ilan Goldenberg, who’s spent a significant amount of his public service career focused on diplomacy with Iran, as well as J Street Policy Fellows Jen Gavito and Frank Lowenstein, as well as Kelsey Davenport, Director for Nonproliferation Policy at the Arms Control Association.
Emergency Briefing: Israel Attacks Iran
Last night, the Netanyahu government unilaterally…
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Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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