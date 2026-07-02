As a child in the 1990s, “Zionism” was a good word in our house.

What did Zionism represent?

It represented a nation of our own, after centuries of displacement and mistreatment. It was a boon – a people reborn, risen from the ashes of pogroms, shtetls, and the Shoah.

I understood the Jewish state to have Jewish elements – the right of return, the flag, the national anthem, and no buses on Shabbat.

But I also understood Israel to live within the compact of free and democratic states. And that meant that the Jewish state had guardrails. Arab citizens of Israel vote in the Knesset, speak Arabic at home and school, participate in the labor force, and petition the courts.

So while I knew Israel wasn’t perfect – and it certainly wasn’t synonymous with the West – it belonged in the pantheon of free and democratic states.

But Israel appears to now be on a different path – or embracing a path that was previously on the margins. Rather than self-imposed limitations, we are seeing a muscular “Jewish nationhood” and “self-determination” presented without limits.

In this world, it doesn’t matter that there is no two-state solution on the horizon. It doesn’t matter that the growing settlements defy any kind of civil democratic norms. Rather, it’s simpler: “Us” versus “them.”

I was talking to someone recently about the promotion of land sales for property outside the Green Line at events in the States, and I got back a totalistic response that the land “belongs to the Jews.” That isn’t the Zionism I grew up with.

Nothing is more emblematic of this shift than the change in attitudes towards the settlements.

I was reminded of this the other day as I saw an ad pop up on my Hebrew social media to join a new settlement in the heart of Hebron.

With inspiring music playing, a man tells the viewer how they can be part of something bigger. Clips of Jewish children putting up mezuzot and waving Israeli flags. The voiceover says, “Every Jewish family that moves here is reclaiming our homeland from the enemy.” Then they show clips of Palestinian men walking down the street with ominous music playing.

I felt sick to my stomach.

But why exactly? What is it about the old Zionism that I reminisce about, and this new one that bothers me so much?

After all, isn’t this what Zionism was in the pre-state Yishuv? Jews actively built exclusive Jewish communities, and every settlement was seen as a step forward towards the building of Israel. Wasn’t this a kind of Jewish supremacy?

And what does history tell us? One clue is in the language. In Hebrew, the language makes it easier to draw this line by using yishuvim (ישובים) for the pre-state communities and hitnachluyot (התנחלויות) for post-1967 settlements. English lacks this nuance.

To find a path forward, we must look more centrally to the change we made in 1948. When we established a state, this early pre-state method of nation-state building was meant to end as part of our compact to be not merely a movement but a true nation-state.

This is confirmed in the Declaration of Independence – that the State of Israel will “ensure complete equality of social and political rights to all its inhabitants irrespective of religion, race or sex; it will guarantee freedom of religion, conscience, language, education and culture; it will safeguard the Holy Places of all religions.”

In a way, this is our modern holy covenant – the covenant we made to join the community of nations. And it came with a cost: We had to take on the burdens and obligations of a true nation-state.

And some want to just cast this aside – as if it will have no consequence.

But maybe the best path forward is to reconsecrate these limits. To celebrate a Zionism within the framework of the liberal democratic world.

And every time we build a new settlement, displace Palestinians, or express Jewish supremacy, we slowly but surely disrupt our legitimacy as a modern democratic nation-state. We break this sacred covenant.

I want “Zionism” and the “Jewish state” to be good words again. So let’s take some initiative – to create and enforce our own ethical boundaries. And not to see that as a limitation – but as an opportunity. To make, and hold fast to, our own narrative. In our own hands. Let’s take a turn towards actively embracing a Zionism with limits.

Noah Bunzl serves on the New Jersey Steering Committee and the Regional Advisory Council. He is also active with the ​J Street Lawyers Network.