Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben Linder's avatar
Ben Linder
Nov 17, 2024

Thank you Jeremy for having the courage to say out loud what so many of us think.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joel Rubinstein's avatar
Joel Rubinstein
Nov 18, 2024

This is my first comment, so among other things, I'm about to find out if it's possible to encode HTML links. The six resolutions are <a href="https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/senate-joint-resolution/111">S.J.Res. 111</a> through <a href="https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/senate-joint-resolution/116">S.J.Res. 116</a>. You can change the last digit of the URL to see any of the resolutions. Summaries are not available, but the texts are very short. Each has a single one or two-sentence paragraph listing the items disapproved of.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jeremy Ben-Ami and others
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 J Street
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture