Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Daniela's avatar
Daniela
29m

23-state solution, when most of those states want to rid the world of Israel and Jews.... What is your plan to protect Israel again? Because it sounds like Israel just has to give and give and then ***magic happens*** and everyone lives in peace. What do you propose those 23 other states give? What concessions should be wrought from the Palestinians who continue to terrorize, pay-for-slay, and teach hate in their schools? Because otherwise, it sounds terribly one-sided. And kinda sorta incredibly anti-semitic.

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Al Bergstein's avatar
Al Bergstein
29mEdited

while I have no answer for the problem of the Israeli Palestinian conflict, and I do not support what radical Zionists are doing on the West Bank , your analysis totally leaves out the never-ending warfare from the Palestinian leadership and organizations like Hamas PLO and Hezbollah since 1948. The Palestinian leadership in one former another has never accepted Israel. Israel will never find peace until the Palestinian leadership decides that they're done with violence as a way of trying to get what they want. The Palestinian people are pawns to this game, even though numerous man on the St. interviews show continued support for Hamas and everything they've done. If these Israelis don't buy their bulldozers from us they'll buy them from the Chinese. They don't care what Americans think. They're trying to protect their country and their people. peace begins with the Palestinian leadership accepting they are never getting Israel back ever.

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