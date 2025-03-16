Word on the Street

Carolyn Herz
I completely agree. Isn't using Jews as tools to advance an unrelated agenda itself a manifestation of antisemitism? The Trump administration is conveying a message that it doesn't see Jews as human beings, merely useful objects.

Also, by its actions, the Trump administration may be exacerbating antisemitism and endangering Jews by engendering resentment against us. Even as it aggressively seeks to eliminate efforts to remedy still-existing unlawful discrimination against other minorities, it pressures universities to give special preference to ensuring the safety of Jewish students. While university administrations and law enforcement can take action against (but cannot completely prevent) overt acts of antisemitism, they can't force others to like Jews, to feel empathy toward Jews, or to socialize with Jews.

Michael Alan Dover, PhD
Jeremy Ben-Ami’s latest substack post at https://jeremybenami.substack.com/p/defining-pro-israel-in-2025 speaks towards the end very eloquently about the issue of higher education. He says: “On the left, harsh criticism of the right-wing Israeli government and its policies at times bleeds into anti-Zionism and even into antisemitism in ugly ways, though the exact line where that happens is exceedingly difficult to define.”

In my view, where anti-Zionism (oppostion to the ideology) bleeds into antisemitism is when it involves anti-ZionISTism. I write about anti-ZionISTism and anti-Palestinianism here: https://michaelalandover.substack.com/p/anti-zionistism.

