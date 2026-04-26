Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Michael Lewis's avatar
Michael Lewis
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I think this is a very valid question you note people ask "If you’re truly pro-Israel, why spend so much time criticizing what Israel is doing? Why not highlight what’s good?"

I have zero problem with people and organizations criticizing Israel - as though I even have the right to "judge." And there's obviously no shortage of criticism.

And as hopefully have noted; I personally don't go around calling J Street "Anti-Israel" (or the term I hate, "Self-hating Jews."

But surely Pro-Israel people - even those concerned with where Israel is heading will sometime praise Israel; sometimes support pro-Israel actions in Congress; sometimes speak out - and hopefully, a lot more often that just sometimes, speak out against the haters of Israel - even if they agree with them on other issues. And of course, be "restrained" in joining up with genuine haters of Israel. And there are many "Non Friends" of Israel among those organizations with which J Street had signed joint letters with.

And of course, one can warn and cajole and be concerned about Israel's future; but ultimately it's the people of Israel who rightly or wrongly should decide. And ultimately it's their lives and their childrens' live at stake.

You write "And it means standing with Israelis who are doing exactly that – often at great personal pain and cost." Absolutely I admire those Israelis who speak out against actions and policies - even if I don't always agree with. Of course they're patriots. (Now the anti-Zionist Israelis is a slightly different matter; but again living there, they do have some validity to speak.) Precisely because they have that proverbial skin in the game. Their problem is they have to persuade their fellow Israelis - hard as that may be.

Your conclusion: "..And fighting for that Israel – by telling the truth about the one we see today – is what being pro-Israel demands." It's one thing to speak out and fight for what you believe. But attacking and denigrating those in the United States who are pro-Israel but believe there's a different way to support Israel - by supporting - or at least not trying to pressure the Government of Israel into going another direction? And I welcome the support of Christian Zionists, which I know J Street is rather less enamored with.

"MY" Israel is the Israel of the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s Of Ben-Gurion, Eshkol and Golda and Dayan and Rabin- and most of all the Kibbutz where I spent two years. And the low rise buildings of Tel-Aviv. And the long waits to get a telephone. And I understand there have been many changes - not all for the best in many areas But it's still the Jewish State and the number one priority is that it should be around for the next millennium. Am I sure that the current policies being pursued by the Government of Israel are the right ones? Of course not. But they are truly are the "Chosen" ones.

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