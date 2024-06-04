Word on the Street

Word on the Street

Word on the Street
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Briefing: Israel and Palestine at The Hague
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Briefing: Israel and Palestine at The Hague

We were joined by Dr. Dahlia Scheindlin and Profe…
Jeremy Ben-Ami

We were joined by Dr. Dahlia Scheindlin and Professor Eliav Lieblich for a discussion on the role of international courts in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

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