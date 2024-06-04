We were joined by Dr. Dahlia Scheindlin and Professor Eliav Lieblich for a discussion on the role of international courts in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
Briefing: Israel and Palestine at The Hague
We were joined by Dr. Dahlia Scheindlin and Profe…
Word on the Street Live
Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.Deep dialogue with leaders and experts on some of the thorniest issues facing American Jews, Israel, and the Middle East.
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