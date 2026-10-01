Word on the Street

Word on the Street

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Molly Freeman's avatar
Molly Freeman
Oct 1

On the mark, Ilan. Indeed it is important to clarify that Netanyahu and his government do not speak for the majority of American Jews. I am also glad you noted the support of some in the evangelical Christian community who identify with Netanyahu's policies. Many in that camp fund the Settler Movement along with other right wing policies in the US.

I do think our language is an obstacle to making vital distinctions among segments of larger groups. They and We, Us and Them... fine distinctions could help to mitigate anti-semitism and other xenophobia.

Again, thank you for your strong statement!

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Carolyn Herz's avatar
Carolyn Herz
Oct 1

Powerful essay. Netanyahu's effort to turn New Yorkers against their mayor is reminiscent of his 2015 effort to turn the United States Congress against our president. He does seem to look down on us Americans as inferior to His Royal Highness.

The attempt of Netanyahu, and some prominent Jews in this country, to equate Israel with all Jews, thereby holding us all responsible for Israel's actions, does endanger Jews around the world. I am thinking as an example of the man from Lebanon, who lost relatives in an Israeli airstrike, ramming his vehicle into a Michigan synagogue as an act of apparent retaliation. I am not defending or condoning his actions, just pointing out the effects of this rhetoric.

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